Final Oakland Raider game bids bittersweet farewell

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders will play their final regular season game in Oakland this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at RingCentral Coliseum.

As the final days approach, Raider Nation will look back at the memories that have been made at the Coliseum.

Tailgaters are expected to arrive bright and early Sunday morning for the last and final celebration, as it is the end of an era.

The Silver and Black are saying goodbye to the historic venue and looking ahead to their new $2 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders spent 47 seasons in Oakland and 13 years in Los Angeles, collectively it’s been a remarkable run.

The organization has won three Super Bowl Championships and two were in Oakland.

Leaving fans with fond memories of some of the game’s most legendary figures. Including but not limited to, Al Davis, Tom Flores, John Madden, and Ken Stabler.

Quarterback Derek Carr reflects back on the magic at the Coliseum, “The Black Hole, you don’t go to any other stadium and see something like that. People have tried to imitate it. People have tried to steal their team’s name and add ‘Nation’ behind it, but there’s only one, it’s Raider Nation and it started here.”

Head coach Jon Gruden adds, “I didn’t comeback here for any other reason, that I love this place. I love the fans and I’m gonna leave it at that. I’m disappointed with losing these games last couple of weeks. We’ve hit a patch of adversity here and we’re gonna need our fans one more time to go out with a bang and try to get us back on track.”

Latest Sports Headlines: