End of an era: Raiders say goodbye to infield dirt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Sunday marked the end of an era as the Oakland Raiders played for the last time on an infield at Ring Central Coliseum.

The Oakland Athletics and Raiders are the last NFL and MLB team to share a stadium.

Even though the A’s are making their way into the playoffs, the Raiders will hit the road until November.

While fans might be sad to see the dirt go, players who are forced to play on the field will have a sigh of relief.

Fans took to social media, expressing their sadness.

I’m oddly sad that today’s Raiders – Chiefs game will the last NFL game played with a dirt infield on the field. Was very common in the old stadiums when I was little – Coliseum is last one. And this is last game there before end of the WS. — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) September 15, 2019

Today will be the last @Raiders and most likely last @NFL game to be played on a dirt infield. Let that sink in for a moment. — Lifelong LA Wildcats fan Daniel (@Raidger4) September 15, 2019

The Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-10.

The Raiders will head to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Latest Headlines: