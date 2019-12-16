Emotions high following Raiders final game at the Coliseum

OAKLAND (KRON) — “I’d like to thank the fans, I’d like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting Raiders and being faithful in all kinds of seasons. I’ll miss them, I love them.”

It’s the end of an era in Oakland, an emotional Jon Gruden thanked fans and the city for decades of support.

The Raiders played what will likely be their final home game at the Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

With their new Las Vegas home set to open by next summer, the Silver and Black are now moving on from the Bay Area.

Raider Nation was ready early, wanting to give the team a proper send off. Some fans arrived to the parking lot of the Coliseum before dawn.

The day started off on a high note, but the loss brought out the long faces.

“I’m sad man,” one fan said. “Our last game and we had to lose.”

“I think it’s disappointing, they could’ve gave a better effort,” a man said. “A way better effort.”

Sad, but still looking ahead.

“We’re not the ones playing, we’re not the ones making the decisions. That’s all in the front office,” a fan said. “It is what it is. We’ll see next year in the big, bright lights of Vegas I guess.”

It was definitely a tough loss, but before they were sad, fans were excited a pumped up. They spent the morning reminiscing and remembering the good times.

A goodbye like only the fans of the Silver and Black can do.

“It’s a sad day but it’s a great day,” a fan said. “We’ve been coming here for 20 years. Every moment has been memorable, all the way from when I was a kid until right now.”

Regardless of what city they’re in, the Raiders legacy will live on.