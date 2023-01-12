LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Carr wrote his goodbye to fans without saying whether he was released by the team or quit.

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart (that) I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Derek Carr wrote on Instagram. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heartbreaking moments and thrilling game-winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.”

The Raiders went 6-11 this past season, ended third in the AFC West, and did not make the playoffs.