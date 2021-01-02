Chiefs head into playoffs as Super Bowl favorites; Raiders wrap up season Sunday in Denver

by: Ron Futrell and Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders play their last game on Sunday as the NFL regular season comes to a close. 

Betting experts in Las Vegas are looking ahead to see which teams could head to the Super Bowl. 

“Kansas City’s the top team in the AFC. They’re 8-5 for the Super Bowl,” said Jeff Stoneback of BetMGM. “Green Bay is the leader in the NFC they’re at 6-1, followed closely behind by the Saints at 7-1 and Buffalo is 9-1. Seattle and Tampa Bay are both 10-1.” 

The Raiders close out the season Sunday at Denver. Earlier this season the Raiders smacked the Broncos 37-12, and their defense forced five turnovers. 

“They open that game at –1 ½ and money has come in on the Raiders and they’re up to 2 ½, now,” said Stoneback.  

So, the Raiders will close out the regular season at Denver. On Sunday, see if they can get an 8-8 record. 

It’d be nice to at least have a .500 record for their first season in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. 

