Antonio Brown at Oakland Raiders practice amid helmet dispute

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team Tuesday morning amid his ongoing helmet dispute with the league.

While the rest of the team practiced with helmets on, Brown was seen doing his own thing off to the side without a helmet.

According to head coach Jon Gruden, Brown did get some practice time in with the new certified helmet and he’s “all in ready to go.”

The practice was just a walk though. None of the team was wearing pads.

Brown was later seen leaving practice carrying a helmet.

This comes a day after Brown filed a second grievance against the National Football League in an attempt to wear the helmet he wants.

On Sunday, General manager Mike Mayock made a clear statement saying Brown was either ‘all in, or all out.’

Brown’s initial grievance was denied on August 12. The wide receiver continues to search for a resolution as the season creeps upon them.

Footage of AB today at practice while the media was able to be present. As you can see, he seemed to be doing his own thing off to the side without a helmet, while the rest of the team was in helmets. No one wore pads, just a walk through. @kron4news #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/R2nU50B6Ue — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 20, 2019

The Raiders leave Wednesday for Winnipeg ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Packers.