$1.97B Allegiant Stadium delivers on unique design — and on time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium received its Certificate of Authenticity, and the $1.97 billion project hit the July 31 deadline for the 31-month construction schedule.

Allegiant Stadium is now home to the Las Vegas Raiders — and the largest entertainment venue in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

A news release from joint contractors Mortenson | McCarthy describes the vision for the stadium: “Visually inspired by the sleek and gradual curves of a futuristic luxury vehicle, Allegiant Stadium is unlike any other venue, making it an architectural and engineering marvel. The unique features of the domed stadium include the cable net truss system used for the roof. The seven-acre ETFE roof is suspended by 100 stainless steel cables that create the light-weight roof structure diaphragm.”

#ClarkCounty has issued a temporary Certificate of Occupancy for @AllegiantStadm. The new certificate allows for full occupancy of all areas of the #stadium. Tomorrow marks substantial completion of construction after 2 1/2 years of work.#Vegas – Photo courtesy @reviewjournal. pic.twitter.com/GBJxCQkBJE — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 30, 2020

“Football fans and the community of Las Vegas will really enjoy the design and unique elements of this stadium,” stated Eric Grenz, Mortenson | McCarthy Vice President of Operations. “Allegiant Stadium is second-to-none and sets a new benchmark for sports and entertainment facilities. We’re thrilled to reach this important milestone and look forward to seeing the stadium come to life when it opens.”

The recent cancellation of NFL preseason games and the postponement of a Garth Brooks concert mean the first event at the stadium will be a Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.

The 65,000-seat, 1.8 million-square-foot stadium will also host UNLV football and other sporting and non-sporting events. The facility features a retractable natural turf field, walls that open to spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip and a translucent roof.

Mortenson | McCarthy led a team of more than 200 firms, including engineers, subconsultants, trade contractors, and vendors, and partnered with the Raiders organization, owner’s representative CAA ICON, designer MANICA Architecture, and the project’s design team which includes architect HNTB, and engineers Arup, Smith Seckman Reid, Inc., and Kimley Horn.

Notably, the safety record during construction was three times better than average, according to Mortenson | McCarthy, demonstrating a commitment to the 12,000 workers on the project.

About 70% of all firms involved on the project were Nevada-based companies. More than 6 million labor hours went in to building the stadium and an estimated 6,000 recurring jobs will be created to maintain venue operations.