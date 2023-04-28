BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bakersfield native Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Joey Porter Jr’s father, a Pro Bowl linebacker for Pittsburgh, also played eight seasons for the team winning Super Bowl XL in 2006.

Porter Jr., a defensive back from Penn State, was selected as the 32nd overall pick. Scouts described Porter Jr. as being one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.

Porter Jr. was selected as first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.