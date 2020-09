LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders take on Drew Brees and the Saints Monday for the first game to be held at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders’ offensive line is coming off a brilliant performance where quarterback Derek Carr was untouched, took zero sacks and was under pressure for only 10 percent of his dropbacks. All eyes will be on the Raiders’ ability to make plays against a proven Saints defense that is stacked with experience.