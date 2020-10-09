Inside the Slant: Raiders head to Kansas City to take on undefeated Chiefs

At the beginning of training camp, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said it felt different when he broke the huddle with this year’s team. While battling injuries, the Raiders feel they have the pieces but haven’t been at full strength on offense or defense. At 2-2 the team hits the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Carr is looking to lead his team to victory at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in his career. Head coach Jon Gruden emphasized how turnovers and a lack of takeaways have been deciding factors in their previous four matchups.