Inside the Slant: ‘Next man up’ for Raiders team battling slew of injuries

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back after a loss to the New England Patriots. You could say the Silver and Black are taking on two opponents this week: the Buffalo Bills and a slew of injuries.

“Who cares?” quarterback Derek Carr says.

“We just got to play. Nobody cares about the injuries. They just see the loss. I’ve been victim of my career just saying this little thought in my head ‘we are missing that and that. My goodness, if we had that.’ At the end of the day, who cares? We can’t worry about that.”

The injuries could provide an opportunity to step up and contribute.

“That’s what this league is all about, honestly. NFL is all about ‘next man up,'” receiver Nelson Agholor said.