Signing a backup quarterback is a little like buying home insurance, you need to have it, but you hope to never need to use it. With the season ending injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys now need to cash in on that insurance policy.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore knows they'll need to adjust, but hope they can keep their offense on track. The Cowboys are averaging 36 points a game and a league best 38 at home where they'll be Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.