Sunday preview: 49ers vs. Ravens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We could be witnessing a preview of the Super Bowl showdown on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (9-2).

If you watched the Ravens’ Monday Night Football game this week, you could see why this opponent for San Francisco will be the toughest.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson blew out the Los Angeles Rams, 45-6.

Jackson completed 15-of-20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers won a huge game on Sunday night defeating the Green Bay Packers, 37-8.

So, who’s in favor to win Sunday? The Ravens are currently six point favorites to come out on top.

Here are some stats to factor in:

The 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, has just allowed 136.9 passing yards per game, the fewest since 1980.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents over the last five games 202 points to 62.

San Francisco is currently undefeated on the road.

Baltimore ranks No.1 in rushing offense while San Francisco ranks 19th in the league.

Sunday’s game will put the best offense against the best defense.

The 49ers and Ravens kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

