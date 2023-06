(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers’ schedule for the 2023 season was released Thursday afternoon. A highlight in this year’s schedule includes San Francisco will play in its first Thanksgiving since 2014 when they lost to the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s the full schedule below:

Game Time/Network* Week 1: Sunday 9/10 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers 10 a.m./FOX Week 2 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 3 New York Giants at 49ers 5:15 p.m./Prime Week 4 Arizona Cardinals at 49ers 1:25 p.m./FOX Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at 49ers 5:20 p.m./NBC Week 6 49ers at Cleveland Browns 10 a.m./FOX Week 7 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 5:15 p.m./ESPN Week 8 Cincinnati at 49ers 1:25 p.m./CBS Week 9 BYE Week 10 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 10 a.m./FOX Week 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 49ers 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 12 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 5:20 p.m./NBC Week 13 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:25 p.m./FOX Week 14 Seahawks at 49ers 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 15 49ers at Cardinals 1:05 p.m./CBS Week 16 Baltimore Ravens at 49ers 5:15 p.m./ABC Week 17 49ers at Washington Commanders 10 a.m./ FOX Week 18 Rams at 49ers TBD

*All times Pacific