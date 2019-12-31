Report: Cleveland Browns interested in 49ers’ Robert Saleh for head coach position

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Cleveland Browns are requesting an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Browns announced the firing of Freddie Kitchens on Friday after spending one single season as the head coach.

The Browns closed out the season with a, 6-10 record.

Cleveland also put in a request to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Reporters asked 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan on his thoughts surrounding the request.

Shanahan explained, “I’m pumped for Saleh to get this opportunity and Mr. and Mrs. Haslam [Browns’ team owners] are great people and I think they’re great people to work for. We’ll see how the interview goes for him.”

It wasn’t to long ago when Shanahan was in a similar situation as Saleh, but with the Atlanta Falcons while he was the offensive coordinator.

Shanahan went on to explain what the process was like to interview for a head coaching positions while making a run in the playoffs.

“It’s kind of two different worlds. You’ve got to dedicate some time to that and the rest of your time is doing whatever you can to win the playoff games. It’s actually a perfect situation for Saleh like it was for me because I was fortunate to have the Bye week, also.”

Shanahan added, “When you have a Bye week, we’re going to get a couple days off at the end of this week. That’s the only thing that stinks for Saleh because he won’t’ get those days off because he’ll be preparing for an interview one day and then probably doing the interview the next day. But, it’s perfect when you’ve got the Bye week because we’ve got the time to do it.”

Latest Sports Headlines: