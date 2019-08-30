Report: Chris Foerster returns to NFL with 49ers after cocaine video surfaced

SAN FRANCISCO – 2009: Chris Foerster of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in San Francisco, California. (Photo by NFL Photos)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has made a return to the NFL after resigning in 2017 following a leaked video that showed what appeared to be Foerster snorting cocaine.

After a coast-to-coast transition, the familiar face will rejoin the San Francisco 49ers organization.

According to ESPN Staff Writer Jenna Laine, Foerster joined the 49ers during offseason but the news wasn’t announced.

This is the first job Foerster has taken since his resignation was announced on Oct. 9, 2017.

Foerster had vowed to seek professional help with his drug and alcohol addiction.

On the 49ers website, the coaching staff includes Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and 25 others — but does not include Foerster.

Foerster was previously the 49ers offensive line coach during the 2015 season before heading to Miami.