SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a win against the Cleveland Browns at Levi’s Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on IR, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, Goodwin has been dealing with chronic knee/ankle pain and the team was evaluating treatment options.

Unfortunately for the receiver this means he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Goodwin signed a three-year, $20.3 million dollar extension last March with San Francisco.

