NFL fines 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan for not wearing mask

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been fined for not wearing a mask during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports that the league is issuing $100,000 to the coach and another $250,000 to the team if the coach is seen not wearing a mask.
The NFL sent out a memo to teams a week prior warning organizations if coaches didn’t comply with the leagues COVID-19 safety measures, teams would face consequences.
The league’s Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent stated, “The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times.”
Vincent added, “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
