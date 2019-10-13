Defense helps 49ers remain undefeated following 20-7 win over Rams

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers stand at a perfect 5-0 in their first divisional matchup of the season, following a 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Niners’ defense was a huge asset to the win, and has been to their winning season so far.
The strong defensive performance limited the defending NFC Champions.
The Rams only points were scored on their very first drive of the game.
But the 49ers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own on the following drive.
After a scoreless 2nd quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo brought home a 1-yd. touchdown to put the Niners up 14-7.
Two 49ers field goals sealed the deal in LA.
