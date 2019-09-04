49ers WR Jalen Hurd is week-to-week, doubtful to play Week 1

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday following practice, wide receiver Jalen Hurd is unlikely to play Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers hoped to have the rookie make his debut against the Bucs.

Shanahan told reporters Hurd had gone from day-to-day, now week-to-week.

Hurd has been facing a back injuring since joint practices with the Denver Broncos.

The wide receiver was drafted in the third round pick from Baylor University transferring from Tennessee.

Hurd played with Shanahan in the 2019 Senior Bowl, where Shanahan had a first look at the receiver’s skill set.

In 2018, the receiver had 69 receptions for 946 yards with four touchdowns.