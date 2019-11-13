49ers Week 12 flexes to Sunday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Defensive end Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers runs on to the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers Week 12 match up has been moved up to 8:20 ET for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

ESPN announced on Tuesday the 49ers and Seahawks Monday night game had the biggest audience viewing they’ve ever experienced. The network reported 16.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the Monday night show down.

The Green Bay Packers are currently tied in second place with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC division, while San Francisco sits at the top.

Following the good news, San Francisco announced the team will also play in primetime against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 at 5:15 PT.

The 49ers beat the Rams in Los Angeles Week 6, 20-7.

San Francisco will head into the toughest stretch of the season battling it out to remain on top to see if they can remain at the top of their division.

