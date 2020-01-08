49ers vs. Vikings injury report: Adam Thielen suffers ankle injury, Stefon Diggs misses second practice

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are building up a healthy roster coming off of a bye week, while the Minnesota Vikings appear to be hanging on to any health they have left.

San Francisco and Minnesota are in their final days of practice leading up to Saturday’s big game at Levi’s Stadium.

Vikings wide receivers appear to be falling short getting practice time this week as Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury during practice on Wednesday and Stefon Diggs missed his second straight practice due to illness.

Without both receivers, the Vikings could see a greater impact on the upcoming playoff game at Levi’s.

No reports have came out yet regarding the severity of Thielen’s injury.

The absence of the wide receiver on Saturday could work out as a big favor for San Francisco.

The 49ers remain on track to be in good health for Saturday as Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt all took part in practice on Wednesday.

Latest Sports Headlines: