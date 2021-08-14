49ers vs. Chiefs: Fans return to Levi’s stadium for first preseason game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) It’s game day!

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game today.

Some started tailgating around 4 a.m. despite the game starting 12 hours later.

If you’re outside, you won’t have to wear your mask. But if you’re inside, like in the restroom, you will have to mask up regardless of your vaccination status.

The team will have hand sanitizer available throughout the stadium.

Additionally, fans are required to pay with credit cards and use mobile tickets.

Despite the recent surge in cases, the team is not limiting capacity inside the stadium.

You are not required to prove that you’re vaccinated or prove that you don’t have COVID-19, but they’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Kick-off starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday – KRON4 will be there for more coverage.

It will be quarterback Trey Lance’s first official game on the team.

“It’s fun to watch quarterbacks go out there for the first time,” Shanahan said Thursday. “But I don’t get nervous for the person or anything like that. It’s fun to watch. I know no one’s going to remember how his first preseason game is, but they will the next day. That’s all right. I know rookies get some butterflies. It is a big deal for them. But the reality of it is it is an experience for them. I think Trey is going to make the team so he doesn’t have to go out there and just freak out about that. But he knows a lot of eyes will be on him.”

Lance is expected to replace starter Jimmy Garoppolo after one series and play most of the first half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.