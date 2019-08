SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Cardale Jones led scoring drives on Los Angeles' first four possessions in his bid to make the roster as the No. 3 quarterback and the Chargers finished the exhibition season by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 Thursday night.

Jones got the start while Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor rested and led the Chargers (1-3) to a pair of field goals and two touchdowns. He scored the final one himself with a diving 2-yard run , stretching the ball just inside the pylon.