49ers to give away two tickets in 1st home game with fans since 2019 season

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: A general view of fans in the grandstand during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will hold a ticket giveaway for its 2021 home opener Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Twitter Friday morning.

Fans can enter to win two tickets by simply retweeting the 49ers’ tweet and following the @49ers Twitter account. No purchase is necessary, but participants must be 18 or older.

All entries must be submitted by Friday Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT.

Sunday will be the first regular-season or postseason game with fans at Levi’s Stadium since the 2020 NFC Championship game against the Packers back in January 2020.

The 49ers played its entire 2020 home schedule without fans due to local health orders. Santa Clara County had COVID-19 protocols that forced the team to play its final three home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

More details about the sweepstakes can be found here.