49ers release veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith

SANTA CLARAY (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday linebacker Malcolm Smith has been released.

The former Super Bowl MVP signed with the 49ers in 2017.

The linebacker signed a five-year, $26.5 contract. This was one of the first free agency signings for head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

With only two seasons under his belt, Smith appeared in 12 games.

In 2017, Smith suffered a torn pectoral during training camp that cost him his entire 2017 season.

In 2018, the linebacker was able to make it through most of the season until becoming hampered by Achilles tendinitis and hamstring issues.

The 49ers looked to go in a different direction this year as they signed linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal and selected fifth round draft pick Dre Greenlaw.

Shanahan said despite the move Smith is a quality person and player.

“Malcolm is a guy that I have a ton of respect for. I played him a ton in my career when he was in Seattle and when he was at Oakland. Malcolm’s handled himself with class the whole time, but I know it didn’t go the way he wanted it to nor the way we expected it.”

Prior to San Francisco, Smith spent two seasons with the Oakland Raiders and four with the Seattle Seahawks becoming the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Latest Headlines: