49ers overcome turnovers, remain undefeated following 24-20 win over Steelers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi’s Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers were able to escape week 3 with a win following a series of turnovers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The red and gold advance to 3-0 in their home opener after a 24-20 victory on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

After a rough first half filled with four turnovers including two interceptions and two red zone fumbles, the Niners kept their heads held high.

The win marks San Francisco’s first 3-0 start since 1998.