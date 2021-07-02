17 Newsflash: 7/2/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Rescue crews combing through the rubble at the Champlain Towers found the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. WPLG reports rescuers found the girl Thursday evening and brought the child to her father, who was at the scene searching for survivors. Her father draped his jacket over her body, placed an American flag on the gurney, and with her uncle, escorted the child’s body away from the collapse site and through a group of first responders who had lined up to pay their respects.

The death toll stands at 20 people, with 128 people still unaccounted for.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed in the shooting as 17-year-old Daniel Ramon Rodriguez. Officers and emergency responders were called to the 3800 block of Q Street for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said the teenaged male was found in a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene. A police department spokesperson said a shotgun was found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 83-year-old man in 2019. The prison term was imposed Friday by Superior Court Judge David Zulfa, who warned Mario Avalos Jr. he’ll likely find himself back in court if he doesn’t change his behavior.

Avalos, 24, had faced charges including first-degree murder and the possibility of life behind bars in the death of Ronald True. But jurors in three trials failed to reach a verdict, leading to last month’s plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Avalos injured True on July 16, 2019, at the older man’s Clark Avenue home in northwest Bakersfield. True died a week later.

True’s family said Avalos had been kicked out of his home and True allowed him to stay at a trailer on his property. Avalos’ public defender, Lexi Blythe, had argued surveillance footage showed he was at a Fastrip at the time True was injured. Held in jail for nearly two years, Avalos has custody credits for more than half his prison term.

A march for justice is set for today in honor of Patricia Alatorre. The march is being held by the community organization known as Thee Next Steps and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Alatorre’s mural, located at 19th and L streets in downtown Bakersfield. Organizers ask attendees to bring candles, flowers and posters.

Alatorre was reported missing on July 1, 2020. Investigators believe she was kidnapped and murdered by a man who drove to meet the teen after connecting on social media.

More than 75 people have died from fentanyl overdoes thus far in 2021, putting Kern County on track to not only exceed last year’s toll of 125 killed by the illicit synthetic opioid, but possibly also surpass the number of homicides countywide — which itself has been breaking records.

17’s Robert Price summarized local ongoing efforts to combat this crisis in a five part series Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer.

Now that series is available in podcast form — you can find on our website KGET.com/fentanyl, or search Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer — wherever you go to find your favorite podcasts.

The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching, and several cities and other organizations are holding events this weekend. A look at some of the local events that are on tap as well as a listing of which stores will be open during the holiday.