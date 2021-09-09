17 Newsflash: 9/9/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

KCSO releases body-cam footage of Wasco shooting that killed deputy, 4 others

Footage from multiple body cameras that captured a fierce gun battle between SWAT members and a man who authorities say fatally shot three family members and Deputy Phillip Campas was released on Thursday.

The 14-minute video also contains audio from multiple 911 calls, including one made by the gunman Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., who sheriff’s officials say fatally shot Deputy Phillip Campas and wounded other deputies. Ramirez was later shot dead after climbing to the roof of his Wasco home.

Three wanted in theft and vandalism at Bakersfield business: police

Three people are wanted in connection with an incident of theft and vandalism that occurred in July at a Bakersfield business, police said.

The three tried to remove items from outside a business in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane, causing damage, police said.

One of the thieves is described as a white man, 35 to 40, about 6 feet tall, between 175 to 200 pounds, multiple tattoos on his arms, police said. Another is described as a white man, 30 to 40, between 5 feet 11 to 6 feet 2 inches, 210 to 220 pounds, brown shaved hair and neck tattoos.

The third person is described as a white woman, 25 to 35, blonde hair, police said.

They traveled in a white 2006-2013 model Chevy Impala with tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.

Bakersfield City School District creates site tracking confirmed COVID cases

Bakersfield City School District on Thursday announced the creation of a COVID-19 Dashboard that will be updated weekly and show the number of confirmed cases of the virus at district schools and facilities.

“Bakersfield City School District is a microcosm of our community,” district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills said in a news release. “As our community experiences COVID-19, so does our district. To ensure our community understands the impact of COVID-19 locally, BCSD released the BCSD COVID-19 Dashboard.”

The dashboard lists the number of in-person students and staff, number of confirmed cases and what percentage of the total population that number represents.

Houchin Community Blood Bank joins nation’s first emergency blood reserve

Houchin Community Blood Bank has launched a program to combat the increasing blood supply shortage gripping the country.

Houchin says the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is made up of seven blood centers from five states that have committed to collecting extra blood donations on an on-call schedule. Any blood units they collect will be stored specifically for emergency use cases, such as natural disasters or mass shootings.

If you’d like to donate blood, you can always schedule with Houchin Community Blood Bank at hcbb.com.

CalFresh recipients affected by French Fire can apply for replacement benefits

According to the Kern County Department of Human Services, Cal Fresh recipients who lost food purchased through their CalFresh benefits due to power outages during the French Fire, can apply for replacement benefits now through September 29.

To apply for replacement benefits, you will need to fill out the Replacement Authorization form https://bit.ly/CalFreshFF and email or fax it back within 10 days of the reported loss.

For more information about Cal Fresh replacement benefits visit their website, or call 661-631-6062.