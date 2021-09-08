17 Newsflash: 9/8/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Bakersfield

A woman walking in northwest Bakersfield was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Reina Road, west of Old Farm Road and south of Olive Drive. Two other pedestrians were knocked to the ground but were uninjured, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor, police said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Man fatally shot in East Bakersfield, deputies say

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in East Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies dispatched around 10 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of McCurdy Drive found a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, a sheriff’s news release said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The coroner’s office will later release the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

KHSD update on proposed boundary changes

The Kern High School District said a citizens committee has been working since April to revise the attendance boundaries. The new boundaries will go into effect in August 2022, when Del Oro High School opens its doors at East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road for an initial phase of freshman and sophomore students.

KHSD said proposals for the new boundaries may affect eighth and ninth-graders in the 2021-22 school year and many of its current high schools as it tries to shift students from other schools over to Del Oro and relieve crowding in the district.

To view the proposed boundary maps or for more information, visit kernhigh.org.

French Fire: 26,745 acres burned, 72% containment

The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley as fire officials estimate it has scorched 26,745 acres and is at 72% containment.

Fire officials estimate full containment will be reached by Saturday.

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella highlands, Hungry Gulch, Dutch Flat, Highway 155 corridor from 178 north to Plater Road, Kernville and Riverkern.

Rock band Chicago to perform in Bakersfield tonight

Rock band Chicago is coming to Bakersfield this September.

The band will be performing on Sept. 8 at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Tickets for the show start at $39. They will be available exclusively at AXS.com.