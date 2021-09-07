17 Newsflash: 9/7/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Man dies from apparent stab wound in south Bakersfield, police say

A man died from an apparent stab wound in south Bakersfield on Tuesday, police said.

Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the 3200 block of Larson Lane, where they found the man. He was declared dead at the scene, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Kern Public Health reports 1,911 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over holiday weekend

Kern County Public Health on Monday reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths over the long holiday weekend.

To date, the county has had 128,770 cases and 1,485 deaths, according to public health officials. There are 115,790 residents who are recovered or presumed recovered, and 11,395 people isolating at home.

A total of 461,873 tests have come back negative and 487 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 77,172 cases among those 18 to 49, 17,698 cases in those under 18, a total of 22,486 among those 50 to 64 and 11,339 cases in those 65 and older.

How and where to vote in California’s gubernatorial recall election

On Sept. 14, voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office – and if so, who should take his place.

If you are registered to vote, you should have already received a mail-in ballot in your mailbox. If not, check your registration status online or call the Kern County Elections Office at 661-868-3590.

Bakersfield College’s student-operated restaurant now accepting fall reservations

Bakersfield College’s student-operated public restaurant, the Renegade Room, is now accepting dine-in reservations and to-go orders for the fall semester.

Beginning Sept. 8, the Renegade Room will be open for lunch service Wednesday afternoons from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning Sept. 14, the restaurant will be serving dinners on select Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. You are asked to make a reservation ahead of time to book your table. You can make a reservation here.

French Fire: 26,745 acres burned, 65% containment

The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley as fire officials estimate it has scorched 26,745 acres and is at 65% containment.

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella highlands, Hungry Gulch, Dutch Flat, Highway 155 corridor from 178 north to Plater Road, Kernville and Riverkern.