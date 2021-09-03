17 Newsflash: 9/3/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

KCSO investigating Bernard Street shooting, 1 wounded

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting on Bernard Street that wounded a man Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Bernard Street at around 9:20 p.m. A man was found with at least two gunshot wounds and was then rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim is in critical condition, according to KCSO. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-327-7111.

Pop Kern: Healthy Eating

In this week’s Pop Kern, it’s all about healthy eating! And if you didn’t know, Bakersfield has some amazing local restaurants that serve up tasty, nutritional options.

17’s Nicole Gitzke stopped by Lettuce Eat Salad Company and Rio Acai Bowls.

Kern County Superior Court requiring masks for entry

A mask must be worn to enter any Kern County Superior Court building beginning Tuesday.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, according to a court news release. They must completely cover the nose and mouth. Face shields, gaiters, bandanas and scarves don’t meet the requirement, the release said.

Also, jurors must state their vaccination status during juror orientation, according to the release.

French Fire: 25,871 acres burned, 47% containment

The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley as fire officials Thursday estimated it has scorched 25,871 acres and is at 47% containment.

Although there was no real growth around the fire, scattered heat remains within the perimeter. Moderate fire behavior with creeping, backing, and smoldering is expected, but containment lines continue to hold well.

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella highlands, Hungry Gulch, Dutch Flat, Highway 155 corridor from 178 north to Plater Road, Kernville and Riverkern. There were currently 945 people from Kern who were evacuated from their homes as of Monday.

Red Cross volunteers needed to help with wildfire season

The American Red Cross says they are in urgent need of volunteers as multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout the state – including the French and Caldor Fires.

The Red Cross says volunteers are needed to provide comfort and care to those impacted by the wildfires.

Become a volunteer by signing up here.