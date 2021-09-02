17 Newsflash: 9/2/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Officer-involved shooting in Shafter leaves one hospitalized

An officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday in Shafter, according to Shafter Police Department.

According to Shafter PD, officers responded to a traffic accident at about 1:15 a.m. on Minter Avenue near Walnut Street. Police say when officers approached a driver, the officer-involved shooting occurred. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

BPD asking for help identifying woman in assault investigation

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged incident of assault, burglary and vandalism that occurred Monday.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-9, heavy build with maroon or purple hair. She wore prescription glasses, teal tank top and blue jean shorts and drove a 2003 black or dark gray Nissan Murano with partial license plate of 7J, police said.

Volunteers needed to care for shelter pets at Kern County Animal Services

Kern County Animal Services says they need volunteers to help with basic animal care as needs have quickly grown.

Even though their volunteer program abruptly ended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, small numbers of volunteers have been helping with tasks on a limited basis.

The shelter is specifically looking for volunteers for dog and cat care.

Larry Elder makes a campaign stop at Liberty Bell

Gubernatorial candidate and conservative radio host Larry Elder made his second visit to Bakersfield Thursday afternoon. He spoke at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue for an event that was open to the public.

Elder first visited Bakersfield in early August as part of a campaign fundraiser at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

Forum to discuss fentanyl’s impact in Kern

Bakersfield Recovery Services is hosting the event and several of the nonprofit’s members — as well as others including 17 News reporter Robert Price — will take part in a discussion that will cover some of the local resources available to people struggling with addiction and substance abuse. A family that has lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose will also speak.

The forum will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at New Wine Church at 2415 G St. Those attending are asked to arrive early. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.