17 Newsflash 9/16/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

UPDATE: Bakersfield City Council approves $13.6 million in rent relief

The Bakersfield City Council approved the $13.6 million in rent relief, plus an additional $9 million at the city council meeting on Wednesday.

California’s eviction moratorium will expire in 15 days. If the City of Bakersfield approves phase 2 of the state renter assistance program it will bring millions more in relief.

Sequoia National Park’s giant trees at risk as fires grow

Fire crews moved to ramp up the battle Wednesday against two expanding forest fires threatening Sequoia National Park’s giant sequoia trees and infrastructure.

The Colony and Paradise fires, ignited by lightning strikes last week, covered about 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in California’s steep Sierra Nevada.

Memorial service scheduled for Bakersfield CHP officer who died from COVID-19

A memorial service is scheduled Friday for Scott Merritt, a California Highway Patrol officer who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

The service will take place 11 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church at 4800 Fruitvale Ave., the CHP says. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the service will be open to the public. Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The service will be livestreamed through a link on the department’s home page.

Kern Public Health reports 510 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 510 cases Thursday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 133,792 cases and 1,514 deaths. The department says 43,922 residents have recovered and 75,803 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,443 people are isolating at home.

The department said 472,358 tests have come back negative and 428 are pending.

What to expect from the 2021 Kern County Fair

We are officially one week out from the Kern County Fair. To learn more or purchase tickets visit their website here.

Clear the Shelters is this Saturday

The free event begins at 8 a.m. at Bakersfield Animal Care Center and continues until the shelter is cleared.

Adoptions are first come, first serve so make sure to get there early. All adoption fees are waived.

Masks are required regardless of vaccine status. If you’d like to fill out an application in advance, click here.