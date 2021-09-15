17 Newsflash 9/15/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

California Gov. Newsom decisively defeats recall effort

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ably fended off a recall attempt from Republicans on Tuesday, changing the stakes of the contest from a referendum on his own performance and into a partisan fight over Trumpism and the coronavirus.

KCSO investigating suspicious death after body found in Lamont

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Lamont. The department said the body of a man was found in the 10300 block of Habecker Road near the East Side Canal at around 4:39 a.m.

Deputies say the mans body had signs of trauma.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

BPD looking for AM/PM theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for theft.

The department said the suspect is responsible for a theft that occurred September 9 at an AM/PM Gas Station located at 2612 Buck Owens Boulevard.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic man, thin build, approximately 5’8” tall with short brown hair, thin beard, wearing a black hat, black polo shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 675 cases

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 675 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 133,282 cases and 1,510 deaths. The department says 43,696 residents have recovered and 75,350 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,617 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 336 are in a hospital.

Clear the Shelters is this Saturday

The free event begins at 8 a.m. at Bakersfield Animal Care Center and continues until the shelter is cleared.

Adoptions are first come, first serve so make sure to get there early. All adoption fees are waived.

Masks are required regardless of vaccine status. If you’d like to fill out an application in advance, click here.