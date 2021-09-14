17 Newsflash 9/14/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

List of Kern County polling sites for today’s gubernatorial recall election

Election Day is finally here. Polls are open for California residents to cast their vote in the recall election, where Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a multitude of Republican challengers vying to replace him in Sacramento.

More than 170 polling sites are open in Kern County. To find your closest polling place, check kernvote.com.

Police seeking information on golf club assault in south Bakersfield

Police are asking for help identifying someone who tried to hit a person with a golf club then damaged the victim’s vehicle.

A surveillance image that shows a person holding the golf club has been released. Police said the assault happened last week in the 4500 block of Hughes Lane, in south Bakersfield.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Police ask for help to locate missing 93-year-old man

Police are asking for help to locate a 93-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Thomas Lee. Police said he was last seen Monday just before 10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Elkhorn Street.

Lee is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with stripes and light blue athletic pants, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Clear the Shelters is this Saturday

The free event begins at 8 a.m. at Bakersfield Animal Care Center and continues until the shelter is cleared.

Adoptions are first come, first serve so make sure to get there early. All adoption fees are waived.

Masks are required regardless of vaccine status. If you’d like to fill out an application in advance, click here.