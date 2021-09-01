17 Newsflash: 9/1/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

French Fire: 25,752 acres burned, 43 percent containment

The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley as fire officials Tuesday estimated it has scorched 25,752 acres and is at 43 percent containment. Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella highlands, Hungry Gulch, Dutch Flat, Highway 155 corridor from 178 north to Plater Road, Kernville and Riverkern.

The French Fire began in a heavily wooded area in Wagy Flats on Aug. 18. Last week, officials announced the fire was determined to have been human-caused and was suspicious in nature.

Man shot and killed in East Bakersfield

A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in East Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. to a shooting in the 700 block of Hill Street, according to a sheriff’s office release. They found a man dead in a residential parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

‘Coward’ who fled Bakersfield after DUI conviction sentenced following arrest in Mexico

Todd Farnsworth said his family forever changed five years ago when a drunken driver crashed into his daughter’s car as she drove to RiverLakes Community Church.

Jourdan Bacot suffered permanent injuries in the collision. She requires 24-hour care. Now, Farnsworth said, it’s time for the “coward” Gutierrez — who fled the country last year and was captured last month — to have his life impacted.

Gutierrez, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison.

UPDATE: Man charged in assault of radio host Ralph Bailey

Police said Alexander Vera, 35, was arrested in connection with the assault last month at KC Steakhouse.

Vera is charged with battery with serious bodily injury, a felony, and is scheduled to be formally arraigned next week.

Forum to discuss fentanyl’s impact in Kern

Bakersfield Recovery Services is hosting the event and several of the nonprofit’s members — as well as others including 17 News reporter Robert Price — will take part in a discussion that will cover some of the local resources available to people struggling with addiction and substance abuse. A family that has lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose will also speak.

The forum will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at New Wine Church at 2415 G St. Those attending are asked to arrive early. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.