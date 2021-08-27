17 Newsflash: 8/27/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

French Fire: Evacuation warning added for Glennville as fire looks to move west

The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley for a ninth day as fire officials expand evacuation warnings for mountain communities. The Red Cross said it will open an evacuation center in Delano for residents who need shelter.

On Thursday, officials added an evacuation warning for the areas of Glennville, Linns Valley, Poso Flat and Badger Canyon, according to the French Fire evacuation map. The areas of Riverkern and Kernville northeast of the fire also remain under evacuation warning.

Deputies seize drugs, gun after Wasco traffic stop

Deputies found a loaded handgun and drugs inside a vehicle they stopped Thursday night in Wasco, according to sheriff’s officials.

Alfonso Sanchez, 36, was determined to be impaired when deputies pulled him over about 9 p.m. near Broadway Avenue and 6th Street, officials said. Cassandra Valle, 22, and a 3-year-old were passengers in the vehicle.

Deputes searched the vehicle and found the gun, parts to manufacture an illegal firearm, suspected methamphetamine and drug sales paraphernalia, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sanchez was arrested for investigation of being under the influence of a drug, felony firearms offenses, drug sales offenses, conspiracy, child endangerment and failing to stop at a crosswalk, sheriff’s officials said. Valle was arrested on suspicion of the same offenses except being under the influence and failing to stop at a crosswalk.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Viewer tip leads to arrest of ‘Most Wanted’ gang member

The U.S. Marshals say a man previously featured on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” has been taken into custody after they received a tip from a viewer.

Kevon King, 21, was arrested Thursday. Officials said King had two guns on him.

King is an East Side Crip gang member and was on parole. He has a history of assault with a firearm, gang participation and other gun and drug charges.

Two seriously injured in rollover crash on Alfred Harrell Highway

Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Thursday night on Alfred Harrell Highway.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway, just east of Fairfax Road. Witnesses say at least two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on how the crash happened and California Highway Patrol officials have not provided an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery partners with Houchin Blood Bank for a mobile blood drive

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for a mobile blood drive in downtown Bakersfield August 28.

The blood drive is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1925 Eye St. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

Every donor will be entered into a drawing for a new Chevrolet Trailblazer.

City’s bid for downtown transformational grant needs suggestions from public by Friday

Ever think about ways downtown Bakersfield could be better? Better connected in terms of housing, transportation and jobs? Well, now is your chance to speak up.

The City of Bakersfield is pursuing a state grant that, in combination with a matching funds requirement, could bring in as much as $60 million for neighborhood level improvements to disadvantaged areas of Bakersfield.

But to get that funding, the city needs your ideas. The deadline for submissions is this Friday. For details, click here.