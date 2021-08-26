17 Newsflash: 8/26/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Kern County District Attorney warns against looting in French Fire evacuation area

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is warning looters to stay away from areas that have been evacuated due to the French Fire.

On its Facebook page, the DA’s office posted the reminder to “anyone foolish” entering evacuated areas in the Kern River Valley and committing crimes. Convictions of thefts or burglaries that occur within evacuation zones carry harsher penalties, the DA’s office says.

BFD suspects man is suspect wanted for setting multiple fires

Bakersfield Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of setting fires near Chester Avenue and 19th Street. The man wore light-colored pants, a black and green sweatshirt and light-colored tennis shoes, according to a Bakersfield Fire Department news release.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call 661-326-3699 or email arson@bakersfieldfire.us.

Thief armed with large knife robs Delano market

A Delano convenience store clerk was caught by surprise when a man armed with a large knife came for cash Sunday night. Delano police said a thief went into the County Line Market in the 1400 block of County Line Road on Sunday just after 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the store clerk while armed with a large knife and demanded money. According to police as the clerk tried to get away. the suspect stopped the clerk and forced them to open the cash register. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect shown in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Delano police Det. Joe Madrigal at 661-720-5527 or you can remain anonymous by calling 661-721-3369.

UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward for information that helps locate Charles Prunty

The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the safe return of missing man Charles Prunty, for information that helps detectives locating him or for any information determined to be a “substantial lead” in his disappearance.

According to his family, Charles Prunty was last seen on April 10 at 1:30 a.m. leaving his home in Highland Knolls Mobile Estates. He is described as being white, about 165 pounds, 6 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes.

KCSO said he drives a new white Ford Ranger four-door truck with paper dealer plates. He is believed to be off of his diabetes medication.

Anyone with information on Charles Prunty is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as (661) 861-3110. Anonymous tips can also be given to Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

GET offering free rides Thursday

Golden Empire Transit will give free rides Thursday because of poor air quality.

Funding for free rides on GET’s fixed-route and Get-A-Lift services is provided by a grant supporting transportation projects that lower traffic congestion and improve air quality.

City’s bid for downtown transformational grant needs suggestions from public by Friday

Ever think about ways downtown Bakersfield could be better? Better connected in terms of housing, transportation and jobs? Well, speak up. Literally speak up.

The City of Bakersfield is pursuing a state grant that, in combination with a matching funds requirement, could bring in as much as $60 million for neighborhood level improvements to a particularly disadvantaged area of downtown Bakersfield.

But to get that funding, the city needs your ideas. The deadline for submissions is this Friday. For details, visit bakersfieldtccplan.org.