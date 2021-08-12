17 Newsflash: 8/12/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

UPDATE: Man killed in central Bakersfield shooting identified

The Kern County coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in Central Bakersfield. 29-year-old Javontae Tervell Green was found with a gunshot wound on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. According to the Bakersfield Police Department 40-year-old Jerrolyn Spotwood was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

Man wanted for vandalizing vehicle

Police are asking for help identifying a man who vandalized a vehicle, causing nearly $1,000 of damage.

The incident occurred June 21 in the 3700 block of Burr Street, south of Rosedale Highway and west of Highway 99.

Police described the man as white, 20 to 25 years old, medium build and he wore a black Chicago White Sox hat, black shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Kern’s Deadliest days

Over 500 days ago, Kern County learned about its first death to COVID-19. Since then, we’ve lost 1,434 lives. Now we’re dealing with our third wave of infections. Hospitals are filling up and families who have already lost loved ones to this virus are concerned they’ll lose more as the virus jumps from person to person faster than before.

17’s Alex Fisher takes an in-depth look at how this pandemic targeted our community. He explains why Covid-19 was the leading cause of death during 2020, and why the count may be higher than what’s originally being reported.

More than 100 pounds of meth, handgun seized: probation

More than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun and other drugs were seized during a probation search in northwest Bakersfield, authorities said.

Officers found the drugs Aug. 3 after making a home call in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue, probation officials said. They seized the meth, more than 4 pounds of heroin, more than 3 pounds of processed marijuana, a half-pound of cocaine, more than 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing 90 Xanax pills each, a 9mm handgun, ammunition and a silencer, according to a probation news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bakersfield BBQ gets love from LA website

Those wanting to learn about the history of Los Angeles barbecue should check out Eater LA, which this week has posted a dozen articles and counting on the city’s best barbecue joints, talented pitmasters and debates over what type of wood is best for the smoker.

Of special interest to area residents will be Tuesday’s piece on barbecue spots outside LA, where Kern County establishments make up a quarter of the list.

KGET’s annual backpack drive happening through Aug. 13

KGET and the Bakersfield Homeless Center are hosting a backpack drive that runs until tomorrow, August 13.

We are asking for basic school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils as well as school clothes and underwear for boys, girls and teens. Starting today, you can drop off donations at the KGET station at 22nd and L streets or at the homeless center on East Truxtun Avenue.