17 Newsflash: 8/11/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Newsom orders school employees to get vaccinated or be tested regularly

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state will mandate teachers be vaccinated or get tested regularly for COVID-19. The move makes California the first state requiring vaccination or testing for educators working on school campuses.

The Associated Press reported several large school districts in the state recently issued similar requirements, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and the Long Beach Unified school districts.

Hospital visitors now required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test starting today

Starting today visitors to Bakersfield hospitals will now be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to be allowed inside.

Visitors must show their vaccination card or proof that they have had a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the visit. This is in accordance with a new state order. According to the order vaccinated visitors must have been fully vaccinated within two weeks of their visit. They can show either a paper vaccination card, a photo of their card or a digital record.

Dignity Health and Adventist Health said they are limiting visitors to just one per patient at their hospitals starting today, with some exceptions.

County Coroner reports 94 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year

The toll from fentanyl, the illicit synthetic opioid that’s sweeping the country, continues to rise.

The Kern County Coroner’s Division reports that local fentanyl deaths are now at 94 this calendar year, putting the county on track for 155 overdose deaths attributed, in whole or in part, to fentanyl. That would be a 24 percent increase from last year’s death total of 125.

Law enforcement and health officials report that fentanyl — manufactured primarily by Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel — is turning up not only as an unadvertised substitute for heroin, its chemical cousin, but in virtually every street drug. And in many cases, users don’t realize that’s what they’re taking.

Fentanyl deaths are up across the country, resulting in a shortage of the injectable version of Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote drug. That’s according to Pfizer, which manufactures Narcan.

For more information about the fentanyl epidemic, check out 17 News’ podcast “Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer,” available on multiple platforms.

More than 100 pounds of meth, handgun seized: probation

More than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun and other drugs were seized during a probation search in northwest Bakersfield, authorities said.

Officers found the drugs Aug. 3 after making a home call in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue, probation officials said. They seized the meth, more than 4 pounds of heroin, more than 3 pounds of processed marijuana, a half-pound of cocaine, more than 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing 90 Xanax pills each, a 9mm handgun, ammunition and a silencer, according to a probation news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Person arrested in central Bakersfield shooting

A person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting yesterday in central Bakersfield on Eye Street that left one man dead. According to the Bakersfield Police Department 40-year-old Jerrolyn Spotwood was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

KGET’s annual backpack drive happening through Aug. 13

KGET and the Bakersfield Homeless Center are hosting a backpack drive that runs until Aug. 13.

We are asking for basic school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils as well as school clothes and underwear for boys, girls and teens. Starting today, you can drop off donations at the KGET station at 22nd and L streets or at the homeless center on East Truxtun Avenue.