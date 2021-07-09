17 Newsflash: 7/9/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Twenty arrests made during KCSO operation

Twenty people were arrested this week during a four-hour operation in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives in northwest Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials. Several arrests were made in connection to weapons offenses and possession of drugs, including fentanyl. Others had warrants out for their arrest, and four citations were given, deputies said.

A gun, three stolen vehicles, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized, and a missing person was located.

‘Most Wanted’ fugitive with Kern County ties captured in Mexico

A man with ties to Delano and Bakersfield was arrested Thursday in Mexico after being on the run for several months. Angel Garcia, 24, is a parolee and documented gang member with a prior arrest for homicide. He was profiled on Golden Empire Most Wanted in March.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a viewer tip led to Garcia being found in Rosarito, a beach city along Baja California. Garcia was transported to San Diego and from there, taken into custody by Tulare County officials, where he was wanted.

Suspected catalytic converter thieves from Bakersfield arrested in Ventura

Three Bakersfield residents have been arrested in connection with stealing catalytic converters in Ventura, police said.

Officers were contacted Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Lowe’s where witnesses said two men used a saw to remove a catalytic converter from a pickup truck, according to the Ventura Police Department. The men entered a vehicle and drove away before officers arrived.

Police searched the surrounding area, located and pulled over the suspect vehicle and detained three people, according to the department. Two catalytic converters and burglary tools were found inside the vehicle.

Abel Mendoza, 25, and Jose Avelardes, 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy, police said. Kristina Lavidas, 31, was arrested on outstanding warrants and on suspicion of providing false identification to a peace officer.

BPD looking for biological parents who allegedly abducted 3 children; no evidence kids in danger

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly abducted three of her kids this morning. The department has identified the woman as 39-year-old Crystal Russell, who is the biological mother of all three kids.

The department said Russell and 27-year-old Larry Rodriguez, the biological father of the 1-year-old, were having a supervised visitation with the three children when they left with the kids in their vehicle.

Russell is described as being Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The vehicle they fled in is described as a silver Mercedes four-door sedan.

Here are the children’s descriptions:

De’Jia May, 13, 4 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Elija May, 12, 4 feet tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 1, infant

BPD said the children had previously been removed from the care of the parents in Sacramento County and were in protective custody with Child Protective Services. At this time. there is no specific information indicating that the children are in danger of imminent harm, the department said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Kern County gets first human case of West Nile virus this year

Kern County has its first human case of the West Nile virus this year. The Kern County Public Health Services Department said it has received confirmation of the first reported human infection of the virus this year. There were eight cases in 2020, according to the department’s West Nile page.

West Nile is a disease spread by mosquitoes that most often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.

While the virus typically only causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people, the infection can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, neck stiffness and confusion.

To decrease your risk of catching the virus, avoid mosquito-infested areas, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors, apply mosquito repellent while outdoors and ensure that doors and windows have screens in good repair.