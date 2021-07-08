17 Newsflash: 7/8/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Arosa Fire

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Tehachapi this morning. The department said the fire, estimated at around six acres, was in the area of Banducci and Arosa roads. Originally, Kern County Fire said a structure was threatened by the fire. The fire has been contained.

Person killed in semi crash on Hwy. 43 in southwest Bakersfield

A person has been killed in a crash on Highway 43 in southwest Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 5:13 a.m., a semi truck crashed into a tree on Highway 43 at Panama Lane and caught fire. Another semi truck was also involved in the crash. The CHP said Highway 43 between Interstate 5 and Stockdale Highway is currently closed.

BPD searching for 3 suspects wanted in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three suspects wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

The department said on June 27 at around noon, the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of McDonald Way. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, with short hair, wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts

Hispanic man 20-25 years old wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored pants

White or Hispanic woman, 30 years old, wearing a pink tank top

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Tim Lemucchi, longtime Bakersfield attorney, dies at 84

One of Kern County’s best known attorneys has passed away unexpectedly.

Timothy Lemucchi, who participated in some of Bakersfield’s most memorable trials, died Wednesday morning while out on a casual bike ride with a friend, close family friends have confirmed to KGET.

Lemucchi, who began his practice in 1966, was involved in more than 250 jury trials, including two of the city’s most notorious — that of tire store owner William Robert Tyack, accused of killing two of his neighbors in 1982, and Offord Rollins, the Wasco star athlete accused of killing his girlfriend in 1991.

Lemuccci, who attended East High School and Stanford University, was the son of Italian immigrants who established the iconic Old Town Kern restaurant and deli Luigi’s, which has thrived for more than a century.

Lemucchi, who was 84, is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Lisa and a large extended family.

Lack of apartment availability in Bakersfield, influenced by several factors

According to the U.S Census Bureau about 384,000 people live in the city of Bakersfield, with over 17,000 apartment complexes. Yet the search for an available place to rent remains a challenge.

Everything from the pandemic to Los Angelino’s moving North for reduced rent prices has affected the lack of availability in Bakersfield.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it would take the United States 5.5 million additional units to recover from the housing crisis. That’s 500,000 units every year for the next 11 years. During the pandemic, we saw rent prices drop to historic levels in places like Los Angeles and New York, but here in Bakersfield, rents were increasing by almost 2 percent. Some developers point to the rising price of lumber as a roadblock for new construction. Experts say proposed Senate Bills 6, 7 and AB 571 will lead to improvements in supply sooner than expected.

Ridgecrest murder suspect reportedly complained about victim not returning his feelings for her

A bloody morning on Ridgecrest’s Skylark Avenue may have been caused by a young man angry that a woman didn’t want a serious relationship with him.

Back in May, Daniel Gunnarsson was allegedly found with Kathryn Pham’s body in an RV garage at his stepfather’s home, with his pants “saturated” with blood. Pham had suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Two friends of Gunnarsson told investigators said that he was allegedly upset that Pham wouldn’t “reciprocate his feelings” for her. They said the day before the murder, Gunnarsson had been suicidal, driving eratically and backing his car hard into a wall outside the apartment.

A hearing to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial will be held next Tuesday.