17 Newsflash: 7/7/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash is a wrap of the day’s top headlines on KGET.com. Here are links to today’s stories:

Delano teen loses hand in firework accident

A 17-year-old Delano boy lost a hand in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. The family of Angel Vega says he was celebrating the holiday on Sunday in Earlimart when he set off a legal firework that had a short fuse. The family says the firework exploded his right hand off and damaged part of his left hand.

Vega was taken to a Delano hospital before being transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. His hand had to be amputated and he has another surgery set for Friday.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a prosthetic hand.

Wasco mayor said he expects to be exonerated of DUI charge

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia says he hasn’t decided what to do about calls for him to step down from his leadership post over a DUI charge from last month.

Two Wasco city councilmen, Tito Cortez and Vincent Martinez, said at Tuesday’s council meeting that Garcia should resign as mayor — although not necessarily from the city council — because his case represents an unwanted distraction for city government.

Garcia, contacted Wednesday morning, told 17 News he’s still trying to ”wrap my head around it.” He also said the council members’ suggestion that he quit felt like “extrajudicial judgement.”

Councilman Cortez indicated Garcia’s situation will be discussed at the next Wasco city council meeting scheduled for July 20th.

Garcia says he has retained counsel and expects to be exonerated. His next hearing is Aug. 19.

Man injured after illegal firework explodes in his face

A mishap during a Fourth of July party caused a Bakersfield man to severely damage an eye.

Efren Gonzalez, 21, said he lit a firework and that, rather than shooting up in the air, it exploded in his face.

“I was at a park and my friend told me to light a firework. I volunteered and did it, and little did I know it popped right in my face,” he said. “I don’t know if it hit me because I heard the explosion right after (it exploded), and my eye started hurting.”

Gonzalez is being treated at UCLA Medical Center. His mother says the damage to his eye is so severe doctors may have to remove it.

KCSO involved in hours-long standoff in south Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an hours-long standoff in south Bakersfield that began last night.

The department said it started shortly before 11 p.m., when it received calls about a man shooting a handgun while driving erratically on South Fairfax Road and Redbank Road. KCSO says they eventually located the suspect inside a nearby home on Via Del Mar near Shirley Lane Elementary School.

Law enforcement has since left the area. There is no confirmation yet on whether the suspect was taken into custody. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Hearing postponed for man accused of hitting bicyclists while driving impaired

A man accused of hitting two bicyclists while driving with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit appeared in court Wednesday and had his next hearing pushed back to late August.

Judge Michael G. Bush granted the postponement after prosecutor Tara Deal said she has subpoenaed medical records but hasn’t received all the requested filings.

Bush set Joshua Ramage’s next hearing for Aug. 31, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 1. At a preliminary hearing, a judge decides if prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

Ramage, 41, has pleaded not guilty to DUI and hit-and-run charges and is free on $75,000 bail.

According to court documents, Ramage had a BAC of .25 percent after the May 1 crash near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.

Two bicyclists were injured. One suffered a head injury “causing neurological issues,” abdominal bleeding and a fractured pelvis, police said.

An officer responding to the crash pulled over an SUV with a damaged headlight on Rio Bravo Drive. Ramage, the SUV’s driver and sole occupant, told police he had been in a crash then got lost in a neighborhood. He said he was trying to find his way back to the crash scene, reports say.

Ramage pleaded no contest to DUI-related offenses in 2005 and 2010, according to court records. He pleaded no contest in 2000 to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Excessive heat warning issued for Kern County

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Kern County beginning noon Thursday and lasting through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service said dangerously hot conditions are expected, with high temperatures between 106 to 113 degrees each day.