17 Newsflash: 7/30/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 Newsflash

Details released regarding shooting that injured 3 in southeast Bakersfield

Two men wearing masks and occupying a red Kia Soul are believed responsible for a shooting that wounded three people Thursday in southeast Bakersfield, Kern County sheriff’s officials say. The men in the car were described as Black. No additional description was released. Two men and a woman were injured in the shooting that occurred about 11:18 a.m. The woman and one of the men had moderate to major injuries and the other man suffered minor injuries, according to sheriff’s officials. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Woman wanted in northwest Bakersfield robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in northwest Bakersfield. The robbery happened around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 9600 block of Hageman Road, police said.

The woman is described as Black, 20 to 30 years old, black hair, large tattoo on her left shoulder and was wearing a white tank top. The vehicle she drove was a black 1990s two-door Honda Civic with dealer plate “Cerritos SaturnofCerritos.com.”

Target registry set up to benefit girls involved in deadly Wasco shooting

Community members in Wasco have set up a registry at Target for the two girls involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting. The girls — 9-year-old Ami Bella and 7-year-old Luna Bella Ramirez — are in need of clothing, school supplies and more. Items purchased through registry can be dropped off at California Home Pros, located at 1001 7th St. Suite E, or at the Elementary Education Resource Center at 440 Griffith Ave.

GoFundMe created for family of Wasco shooting victims

Family members organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for the mother and her two sons killed in Wasco on Sunday.

Maricruz Ruiz, sister to the mother who was killed, confirms to 17 News that the mother was Viviana Ramirez, 42, and her two sons were Jose Ramirez, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17. The GoFundMe was created on behalf of Jose’s wife, Sarai. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Donations needed to help 2 businesses destroyed in large East Bakersfield fire

Donation websites are available to help the Valley Feeding Project and the Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry recover from this week’s fire.

A GoFundMe account was set up yesterday to help raise money so the Valley Feeding Project can rebuild. Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry has a donation page where residents can help feed a family and support the organization.

Blessing Corner Ministries asking for communities support to keep their doors open

Pastors John and Bonnie Turner of Blessing Corner have been serving the most vulnerable in Bakersfield at its 1st Street and Union Avenue location since 2005 and are asking for the community’s support to continue their work there before they are forced to sell the building at the end of August.

Bonnie Turner said they have raised $46,000 of their $75,000 goal. You can donate here.