Newsfeed Now: Veteran catches baby from burning building; “Cat burglar” goes viral

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Dramatic cellphone video captured a Michigan native as he caught a baby who was thrown from a burning apartment building in Arizona. WOOD’s Tom Hillen joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BRIEFINGS ARE BACK: President Donald Trump is set to once again take center stage in the government’s coronavirus response after a White House debate over how best to deploy its greatest and most volatile asset — him — played out in public as his poll numbers falter. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CROWDED BARS: After a video posted to social media showed crowded sidewalks on Broadway in Nashville, TN Friday night, tensions rose once again for bars that remain closed. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CAT BURGLAR: There’s a mysterious case of laundry and clothes going missing in Metairie, LA on Oaklawn Drive. The culprit has four-legs and is known as the “Cat Burglar.” WGNO’s Kenny Lopez reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.