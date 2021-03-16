Newsfeed Now: Tensions over immigration, border security rising; Netflix cracking down on password shares

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled with a group of Republican lawmakers to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Monday.

Meanwhile, Democrats are calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to phase out contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

See the full story now on NewsNation.

VATICAN BARS SAME-SEX UNION BLESSINGS: The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God’s plan and that any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.

See the full story now on NewsNation.

AIR TRAVEL INCREASING: Across the United States, air travel is recovering more quickly from the depths of the pandemic, and it is showing up in longer airport security lines and busier traffic on airline websites.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.3 million people both Friday and Sunday, setting a new high since the coronavirus outbreak devastated travel a year ago. Airlines say they believe the numbers are heading up, with more people booking flights for spring and summer.

Find out more on this story from WKBN.

PAROSMIA AFTER COVID-19 CAUSES CONCERN: An increasing number of patients are now suffering from a strange condition after recovering from COVID-19. It’s called Parosmia and it’s leaving patients with a foul smell in the air.

Parosmia is a condition that distorts a person’s sense of smell. The condition can cause one to lose the intensity of their smell. But, more frequently, it can cause one to experience an overpowering rancid scent. It can happen either around smells that are normally pleasant or around nothing at all, just lingering in the air.

See the full story now on WNCT.

DOZENS OF OHIO DEATHS REPORTED AMONG VACCINATED NOT LINKED TO SHOT: Dozens of deaths have been reported to the federal government among people who received COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio, but authorities said there is no evidence vaccination contributed to the deaths.

See the full story now on FOX 8.

WOMAN IN UBER DRIVER ATTACK TO BE RETURNED TO SAN FRANSICO, OTHER RELEASED: A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to San Francisco to face criminal charges.

Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came just hours after a second woman, Arna Kimiai, surrendered to police in San Francisco to also face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Kimiai posted bail Sunday night and was released just after midnight, her attorney confirms with KRON4. She is free on a $75,000 bond.

In Las Vegas, King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California. She may also face felony charges in a Las Vegas fraud case.

See the full story now on KRON.

NETFLIX CRACKS DOWN ON THOSE WHO SHARE PASSWORDS: Netflix is cracking down on those who may be borrowing the passwords of others to watch its streaming service.

The streaming platform and production giant is attempting a trial crackdown by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching Netflix content by way of someone else’s account.

Messages prompt people to sign up for their own accounts, saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

See the full story now on FOX 8.