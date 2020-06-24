Drive-in concerts become ‘new normal’ for summer during COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 has hit the music industry hard. But as most summer tours were cancelled or postponed this year, drive-in shows have become an alternative more artists are turning to.

Country stars like Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley have announced they’ll be getting back in front of their fans for socially distanced shows within the coming weeks.

But one local business is taking credit for bringing the idea to Music City. Daddy’s Dogs in the Nations held a concert series like this about a month ago.

“It’s a good ego boost for me. Daddy did it first,” Porter said.

Owner Sean Porter was a road manager and knew a lot of people within the industry that helped him create a lineup and a stage to host the event at his shop.

“Everyone was kind of itching to do something and give back and we made it happen,” Porter said.

The concert series benefited Music Cares, a nonprofit that helps artists with healthcare needs.

Porter said it’s nice to see the music industry starting to come back during the pandemic. As Phase Three allowed for small entertainment venues to reopen for half capacity, he hopes performers will be able to get back into the groove.

“It’s a different experience sitting in your car in the AC listening to the radio than it is feeling the energy next to somebody and being by somebody,” Porter said.

But he says this is the safest way for major artists to perform because of the massive crowds they bring in.

Porter anticipates much of 2020 will operate in the drive-in style, but hopes 2021 will bring more in-person shows back to Music City.