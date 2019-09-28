Zacari in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – He stole the show on rapper Kendrick Lamar’s hit single “Love” and has been singing since he was 8-years-old. We’re talking about singer, songwriter and rapper Zacari. What you may not know though is that this young talent is a Bakersfield local.

Zacari was born and raised in Bakersfield. He moved to Los Angeles just four years ago to launch his musical career, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about the city that saw him grow up and develop his passion for music.

Zacari grew up with music all around. Whether it was singing for his church group, performing at school events or performing for KGET’s very own talent show.

There was never a doubt in his mind that music was his true calling and those around him knew it.

“It’s not surprising,” said Jennifer Resolme, theatre teacher at Ridgeview High School. “He was always a standout performer, you knew there really was no other option for him other than music or performing in some way.”

Resolme was one of Zacari’s biggest motivators.

“My drama teacher, she was really great,” said Zacari. “She was a big part of me realizing [that] this is what I want to do. She gave me the opportunity to perform and write songs.”

“It’s really nice to hear that he acknowledges us like that, but to me, it was an honor to have taught him,” said Resolme. “He was funny, he always delivered superb performances.”

Now Zacari is seen performing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry and even though he’s now living in LA, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

“I love Bakersfield,” said Zacari. “All my best memories are here, for sure.”

He says he makes sure to come back and visit at least twice a month and when he does his favorite spots to stop at are:

“Sonic’s, chef’s choice,” said Zacari.

And, of course, his old stomping grounds, Ridgeview High School.

“It’s really exciting to see him come this far and that he hasn’t forgotten about us,” said Resolme. “He comes and visits us, supports us and we really support him and are really proud of him.”

Zacari sat down with a group of performing arts students taught by his old drama teacher at Ridgeview High School Friday afternoon for a Q&A session and later that night he put on a concert at the high school.