Young ladies across California honored at local event

Young women across California competed in The Class of 2020 Showcase for Distinguished Young Women on Saturday.

The event, hosted by The Distinguished Young Women of California Scholarship Program, was held at the Dore Theater of the California State University, Bakersfield campus on Friday and Saturday night.

According to event organizers, $35,000 were awarded to young women across the state level in 2018.

Moreover, $1 billion dollars was awarded to young ladies across the country in 2018.

Organizers said Stephanie Temnik was awarded a $15,000 scholarship Saturday night. Ella Goen, a Bakersfield native, won the Fitness and Talent category of the event.

Shannon Caputo, State Chairman for The Distinguished Young Women of California Scholarship Program said the program is an opportunity to recognize leadership skills in the state’s youth.

“The Distinguished Young Women’s Program is the longest and oldest scholarship program for high school girls,” Caputo said.

“We encourage and empower young women and recognize their scholarship, leadership and talent through college scholarships and life skills workshops.”

The event was Emcee’d by 17’s Sunrise Anchors Maddie Janssen and Alex Fisher.